Dear editor,

In less than 50 days every registered voter of Mason County will get to cast four votes for candidates elected to the Fiscal Court. Every registered voter will get to vote for county commissioners in districts 1, 2 and 3, as well as the judge-executive race. The four primary functions of the fiscal court are: county infrastructure, final say on zoning, approve and administer budgets and to be taxpayer stewards.

County infrastructure – They manage the county infrastructure for the provision of county streets and roads, bridges, tunnels, crossings, parking facilities, county sidewalk projects, and the provision of water, sewage and garbage and many other things.

Final say on zoning – They cast the final vote for all zoning changes or amendments to proposed and existing zoning ordinances after they go through the planning and zoning process. Any ordinance can be amended at any time in the future, like the recently passed solar ordinance.

Approve and administer budgets – They regulate and control the fiscal affairs of the county for all of the following departments: General Fund; Jail Fund; Road Department Fund; Landfill Fund; Local Government Economic Assistance Fund; Solid Waste Fund; Garbage Collections Fund; State grants; Federal grants and federal approved programs like the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA Funds).

Taxpayer stewards – They are the taxpayer stewards to make sure that all of your tax dollars are spent efficiently as possible. Investigate all activities of the county government, enact ordinances, issue regulations, levy taxes, issue bonds and appropriate funds.

Voting is a very important part of our democracy. By voting we as citizens are participating in the democratic process. Citizens vote for leaders to represent them and their ideas, and the leaders are supposed to support the citizens’ interests. No matter if you are satisfied or unsatisfied with the current Fiscal Court leadership, your vote is most important.

This is the first time in a long time that the registered voters in Mason County have a full slate of candidates to choose from. Your vote will matter in November.

If you are not registered to vote, you have until Oct. 11 to get registered to vote on this upcoming Nov. 8 election. Registering is easy and can be done in the comfort of your own home online at www.elect.ky.gov. Or you can swing by the County Clerk’s office to get registered.

I am running to represent your voice against the large-scale solar for merchant sales generation by converting farmland over to commercial land for energy generation. As you know, the fiscal court has final say on all zoning issues, therefore on Nov. 8, the general population of Maysville-Mason County voices can finally be heard loud and clear by the votes they cast. You have six county commissioner candidates to cast three votes for, three of these county commissioner candidates are against this type of solar application. I am one of them. Remember the county commissioner race is a county at-large race or in other words every single registered voter in all 13 precincts gets to cast a vote for all three district candidates. There are candidates in each district who are against this very important issue. This is the public’s last chance to protect & preserve Mason County. There are current elected commissioners who voted yes to large-scale solar for merchant sales generation on Mason County farmland.

Jason Sheppeck

May’s Lick