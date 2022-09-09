Dear Editor,

The assisted living communities where our residents live are so much more than just that. They are places where caregivers, residents, family members, and communities come together as an extended family and celebrate and create joyful, happy memories. After the challenges of the past few years, we are excited to move forward and recognize these special connections.

That is why this week, we celebrate National Assisted Living Week® and its theme “Joyful Moments.” National Assisted Living Week encourages communities to highlight the dedication of staff, the individuality of residents, and the deep connections formed in these settings that make us all family. We are excited to share our joyful moments and create new ones together.

Happy National Assisted Living Week to the staff, residents and families of Kenton Pointe Assisted Living.

Janet D. White

Residence Director

Kenton Pointe Assisted Living Community