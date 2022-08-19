Dear editor,

How about a fresh set of eyes?

Can you envision what new eyes might mean to your City Commission? Eyes that have experienced living in 10 different cities and have seen how they work. Eyes that have spent 30 years in corporate management – responsible for as many as 400 employees in multiple states. Successfully took two areas that had not enjoyed success in many years and moved them to meeting all objectives within 18 months each time and even built two from scratch and they both became number 1 in the company. Then those eyes were asked to “look over” Ohio, Michigan and Indiana and make them perform. Later purchased an office in Cincinnati that enjoyed $1.7 Million in annual sales and maintained it for 14 years. Are there any eyes like that currently on Commission ? Eyes that had 7 years left on their current employment contract but negotiated an end to it effective Jan 1, 2023 so they could be devoted to you and your city. Any others doing that ?? Eyes that luckily married Mary Breslin, a native from Maysville of the Breslin family and just retired as a teacher at Mason County and St. Patrick since moving “back home” in 2016.

Those eyes belong to David Doyle – daviddoyle4maysville.com Proven leader, Christian Conservative that will treat your tax dollars just like he does in his own household. If you absolutely must continue to take the “old eyes” of those that have been in there – – just simply pick three and then add these!

David C. Doyle

Candidate for Maysville City Commission