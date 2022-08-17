Dear editor,

We are less than 90 days away from the Nov. 8 general election.

As a member of the military, I consider it an honor to wear the uniform and help protect the freedoms we enjoy in this country. On election day, everyone has an opportunity to help preserve our way of life and set the direction for the county, state, and country…….GO VOTE! If you are not registered to vote, you have until October 11 to register and be eligible to cast your ballot on Nov. 8. Registering is easy and can be done either at the County Clerk’s office or by going online www.elect.ky.gov. Your opinion about the direction this county, state, and country is headed matters and you voice that opinion at the ballot box.

One important position up for election this November is that of Mason County Judge-Executive. As I have been out listening to the citizens of Mason County, I have found few really understand the importance of this position within the county or what the County Judge-Executive really does. First, the name is confusing. The title judge is a throwback to the original Kentucky Constitution, but the County Judge-Executive is not a trial judge and holds no judicial authority. The CountyJudge-Executive is however an extremely important position in the community because he/she serves as the chief executive of the county and is responsible for presiding over the Fiscal Court comprised of the CountyJudge-Executive and three County Commissioners. The fiscal court adopts ordinances and resolutions that set direction for Mason County. The Fiscal Court provides financial oversight to all the county offices, to include the Sheriff’s Department, Jail, Landfill, Road Department, Waste Collection, Animal Shelter, etc. The Fiscal Court also appoints people to boards and commissions that study the needs of the county and make recommendations to the elected officials.

As you prepare to cast your ballot for CountyJudge-Executive, I hope you will look closely at the qualifications of both candidates. Mason County is a wonderful place to live and raise a family, but it has not grown significantly in many years. The number of available jobs has declined every year since 2017. We see a lot of Facebook photo ops and hear a lot about big things happening, but we have not seen anything big…we see nice things happening, but we need real economic growth. In order to keep Mason County growing and relevant we need experienced leaders who can set measurable goals and meet them. My background in agriculture, education, construction and as a business owner gives me a wealth of experience to understand problems and draft solutions. My training and experience in leadership give me the tools to mobilize people and resource into action to achieve outcomes. As a school superintendent, I have managed large budgets and found money to implement new programs for students without increasing taxes. As a school principal, I moved three schools from struggling to successful. As a currently serving member of the military, I have led servicemen on four combat deployments, have completed nearly every military leadership course available and have had successful company and battalion command tours.

I have the knowledge, ability and passion to lead Mason County to a prosperous future. That future would honor the agricultural history of the community, promote tourism and revitalization of the downtown area, improve county services and infrastructure that will assist in economic development, and protect strong conservative values. As the next Mason County Judge-Executive, I would set a goal of bringing 300 high-paying jobs to the county, study and improve the county employee salary schedules to ensure those who take care of the county make a living wage, improve the animal shelter to modern and humane standards, as well as work with the Sherriff, Jailer, and Emergency Management Director to ensure Mason County remains a safe, secure place to live and work. I ask for your vote on Nov. 8 so I can work with the Fiscal Court to forge a stronger Mason County through my leadership experience.

Travis Huber

Candidate for Mason County Judge-Executive