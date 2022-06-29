Dear editor,

The Board Of Trustees of The Shannon Cemetery would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who visited the cemetery during this Memorial Day weekend and throughout the year and for their financial support for the maintenance of these beautiful grounds. Once again the grounds were mowed and trimmed in immaculate condition this Memorial Day Weekend.

The Shannon United Methodist Church and cemetery were founded in 1801. The current church was built in 1821. Thousands of our family members and loved ones are resting there. It requires thousands of dollars every year to maintain the grounds and equipment and that effort is 100 percent funded by your donations to The Shannon Cemetery.

You can also make donations at any time by mailing them to Trustee Chairman Mr. Dick Clary at 4065 Kentucky 596, May’s Lick, Ky. 41055.

Once again, thanks for your support and may God bless you and your families.

Board Of Trustees, Shannon Cemetery