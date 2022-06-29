Dear editor

On June 18, Mr. Jason Sheppeck sent a Letter to the Editor stating positions he had researched on the financial possibilities resulting from introducing solar farms to Mason County. He has exhibited in the past that when he presents numbers, they needed to be checked for accuracy.

Mr. Sheppeck states that, if 6,000 acres are used for solar farms, Mason County will collect $516,000 additional tax revenues per year from the increase in value of the solar farms. This is good for our county. Then he gets off the rails and states, “if we accept a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) that all these property tax revenues going to the county entities like the Health Dept. will go away.” Apparently, he has no understanding of industrial revenue bonds. He addressed this subject in his December Letter to the Editor, where he stated that the PILOT would leave the county with a $13 million debt that would have to be paid by Mason County taxpayers. He was wrong then and he is wrong now. The solar company will pay real estate taxes to Mason County, no matter what. All the personal property (property above ground) will be taxed by the state through an intangible tax and the state will collect the revenues. The first year the tax on the solar company’s personal property, paid to the state, would be about $6.9 million dollars. If our Fiscal Court decides to have a PILOT plan, they will take ownership of the personal property but not responsibility for the debt. The state cannot tax a county so the county will receive a negotiated portion of the tax revenue on personal property that the state was going to receive. This is a decision that the Commissioners would carefully make with advice from professional analysts. Instead of our payments to the county entities going away, the commissioners would negotiate a rate lower than the state rate and we would get more revenue for the county.

Mr. Sheppeck then jumps to something that he really doesn’t understand. He tries to talk about farming. He goes through a lengthy list of numbers from UK and the census about the gross revenues of Mason County farmers in 2017. He states that the average sales for a farm was $237 per acre. He asks, “Do we want to give up the agricultural production of 6,000 acres in return for a solar farm locating here?” Mr. Sheppeck brings home a check every week. It is not dependent on weather, the cost of inputs or supply and demand for his company’s products. He doesn’t have to run a business. A Mason County farmer does have to run a business. Recently one shared his tax return for 2017 with me and the UK figures were about right. He sells grain and cattle. His gross sales were about $237 per acre. The difference is that he had to finish the equation and subtract his expenses. In 2017, he lost money on his operation. Sheppeck states that 6,000 acres would produce $1.4 million dollars in grain and cattle sales. Leasing 6,000 acres to the solar companies would produce $3.9 million dollars. Most of this money will go to local farmers and will be spent locally. He asks, “Does this seem like an economic advantage for the county?” You be the judge.

He talks about jobs and refers to a publication from UK, “The Importance of Agricultural Study for Kentucky”, in which he finds a multiplier to determine the number of jobs lost per 1,000 acres. He doesn’t explain how he determines it but he says 120 jobs will be lost. I could not confirm his multiplier or check his figures since I could not find any reference to acres in the report. He assumes about 50 people are leasing their farms, so they don’t have to worry about lost jobs. That leaves 70 jobs, and he states the solar companies will replace 30 of those, leaving 40 jobs in question. I would surmise, without any facts to back me up, that Mason County has many more 40 job turnovers in a year and the fact that the leasing farmers are not selling $1.4 million dollars worth of cattle and grain a year would only be ripple in our economy. The current unemployment rate in the United States is 3.6% and there are 11 million jobs begging for an applicant. I don’t know how that applies in Mason County but if you really want a job, I’ll bet you can find one.

The Citizens Voice of Mason County has been very destructive to our community. They don’t own the projected solar property but they want to control it. They don’t want solar because they don’t want solar. That’s the only reason and they cannot defend any objections that they have. They don’t have any plan to bring Mason County out of the stagnation we have suffered for 60 years.

I am for solar, and I am for a progressive Mason County. What about you!

Dave Clarke

May’s Lick