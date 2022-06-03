Dear editor,

On May 25, the Fiscal Court held a public meeting to consider Planning and Zoning recommendations relating to the development of mega industrial solar installations in Mason County. Critical questions relating to setbacks, noise, toxicity, grading and funding were asked. Representatives from Acciona, Innergex and National Grid expressed concern about setback and noise restrictions which they considered excessive and framed as potential project killers. Given that the public was not allowed to speak, I would like to express some of my concerns here.

Overall Scale Of Industrial Solar In Mason County. Acciona’s attorney Todd Osterloh stated that large setbacks might result in the company seeking up to 75 percent more land to offset ground lost to setbacks. That might happen to an extent, but larger setbacks will result in less development overall. There is not an unlimited amount of land available in Mason County and you can be sure that these companies have already leased as much as they can. Larger setbacks will result in smaller projects. In the past companies were building several hundred-acre solar installations. Now they wish to install mega installations covering thousands of acres. Mason County could be home to over 20k acres of solar panels if small setbacks are allowed. ‘How much is too much?’ If its left up to the solar companies and those wishing to lease, Mason County could become home to one of the largest solar installations in the world. Setbacks can help establish some control over just how much productive Mason County farmland is converted into an industrial solar park.

Setbacks. One speaker stated that the you can’t hide solar panels so it doesn’t matter if setbacks are 50 or several hundred feet. A public opinion survey conducted by Idaho National Lab came to the following conclusions about a housing buffer zone. Only 21 percent of respondents would be happy with less than a mile. The rest wanted between 1-10 miles. Show me the study which clearly shows that potential home buyers would be absolutely fine with a 100 ft setback. A property value guarantee would go a long way to reassuring adjacent property owners that they are not about to have their property values decimated.

Solar Related Noise. The Fiscal Court heard misleading information from biased sources. I strongly suggest that they seek input from an industrial sound engineer like Robert Rand INCE. Annoyance level noise is determined by the amount of project noise above background ambient. In a quiet area that’s not much. AEUG Solar provided a noise impact study conducted in Fleming County by SWCA Consultants. Their report states that 10 dBA of added noise equates to a doubling of audible sound and 20 dBA is a ‘dramatic’ quadrupling. They conducted a sound study at a ‘noise sensitive area’ and determined that noise was as low as 30dBA during quiet conditions. Project noise would add 24.5 dBA and amount to a ‘dramatic increase’ in the words of the siting board responding to the study. Nevertheless AEUG were asking for a maximum noise limit of 54.5dBA. I conducted a straightforward experiment with a calibrated sound meter which I recorded and uploaded to Youtube for anyone who wishes to see it. Background noise measured 38-40dBA in my backyard and you can hear the birds singing. I then added 10dBA of recorded solar inverter noise which was the only thing you could hear and sounded awful. 50dBA total – background ambient & plus added noise. The tonal nature of the noise is particularly annoying. All noise is not created equal. Talking about noise related to ‘conversations’ ‘hairdryers’ and the ‘wind’ is propaganda. A 30dBA sound limit might be too low but 40dBA is not. Solar panels are not noisy in general but at some ‘noise sensitive areas’ they certainly can be, as evidenced by the AEUG submission to the siting board. If solar installations are quiet, then a strict ordinance protecting adjacent property owners should not be a problem. Larger setbacks will help ensure compliance and smaller ones will almost certainly guarantee annoyance level noise in some areas.

Panel Toxicity. The most commonly used panels contain highly toxic substances such as Cadmium Telluride and Gallenium. More expensive, less efficient, silicone panels do not contain Cadmium. In response to concerns about toxicity, some developers have started to claim that they will be using ‘non toxic’ panels. That needs to be certified. Given the coming high demand for panels and probable shortages, its likely that developers will use whatever they can get. When toxic panels crack over time or become damaged there has to be a risk of toxic chemicals being washed into the soil below. Firefighters wear hazmat suits and gloves when handling damaged panels. Listening to disingenuous solar reps downplaying risks is so frustrating.

Flooding and Run Off. ‘Rotating panels eliminate flash flooding related to run off.’ The panels move extremely slowly as they track the sun. Heavy rain can occur over very short periods of time. Slowly rotating panels would not offset the possibility of serious flooding. Flood water covers Mill Creek and 419 quickly in Mayslick whenever it rains heavily. Imagine adding rapid run off from thousands of solar panels.

Any long term financial benefit to Mason County is dependent upon the assumption that as fossil fuels are phased out, renewables can power our economy economically and reliably. We are constantly being told that wind and solar energy is ‘cheap’. Over 40 percent of Germany’s energy comes from wind and solar and their utility bills are some of the most expensive in the world. Thriving economies are built on cheap energy. My prediction. The goal of eliminating fossil fuels and increased reliance on renewables will further fuel inflation, collapse our economy and eliminate jobs in rapid order. There are risks involved in allowing subsidy driven mega solar installations to cover thousands of acres in Mason County. How great that risk is depends on just how much development is allowed.

Owen Brown

May’s Lick