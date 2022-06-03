Friends,

The members of Limestone Solar would like to commend our Judge-Executive Owen McNeill and his office, Commissioners Phil Day, Chris O’Hearn, and Joe McKay as well as Assistant County Attorney Robin Rice on a well-organized, civil, and informative public meeting on May 25th.

We would also like to thank Maysville Community and Technical College and its staff for hosting this informative public meeting.

For the public to be able to hear companies explain their projects was much needed. The commissioners showed no bias as they addressed areas of concern voiced by Citizens’ Voice of Mason County. In turn, Limestone Solar was able to detail the benefits that solar will bring to Mason County. For this we thank you! The Fiscal Court cannot make an informed decision or set reasonable and fair regulations until the facts (truth) are known. We have in our Judge Executive and Fiscal Court Commissioners, public servants who are forward thinking. They will review the facts and make a decision based on truth and take Mason County in a direction that will allow progress.

We believe solar energy systems will diversify the Commonwealth’s energy portfolio, strengthen grid security, and reduce environmental impacts.

Sincerely,

Limestone Solar and its Community Friend