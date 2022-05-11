Dear editor,

The 70th Annual Lions Club Radio Auction has ended. On behalf of the Maysville Lions Club I wish to give a special thank you to the people of Maysville, Mason County and surrounding areas for making this year’s Auction the best one yet.

We are appreciative of all the participants that made this project a reality, especially WFTM, who donated precious air and commercial time to us. The Ledger Independent, who gets the word out to the community. And local merchants, business and professional people in our community. Also, a special thanks to the many volunteers who helped make the auction a success.

Proceeds for our auction will stay in our local area. Over the following months, the Maysville Lions Club will distribute to the many charities and organizations in our area, all because of your generosity.

The auction makes it possible for the Maysville Lions Club to continue major projects such as the Sight Conservation Program, The Dorah H. Merz playground at the Beechwood Park, the college scholarships and camp discovery. Donations are also made to the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club, Limestone Family YMCA, Mason County Food Pantry, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America, and other projects associated with area high schools and organizations.

So, on behalf of the Maysville Lions Club, I thank you again, the Community, for your kind donations and support of the Lions Club Radio Auction.

I would like to remind those who have not yet picked up their items you bid on, or have not paid your Bucks for Luck, you can still do so at Bill Boggs State Farm Office at 533 North Shawnee road after 10 a.m.

Sincerely,

Angela Jett

President