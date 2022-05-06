Letter to the editor:

On May 10, 2022, Mason County’s future will potentially be on the agenda of the Mason County Fiscal Court. The Industrial Solar recommendations from JPC should head to the Mason County Commissioners following their May 4 meeting.

Due to unforeseen tragedies, our current leadership has been appointed. The members of the Planning and Zoning are also appointed.

So, our three elected County Commissioners will decide the future of Mason County. Our current leadership was gifted with Pandora’s Box. Planning and Zoning has rattled Pandora’s box. Phil Day, Joe McKay and Chris O’Hearn will decide whether to open said box.

In the past, Mason County seemed to be very forward-thinking when Planning and Zoning became a reality. As a county, members at the time had the foresight to design a Comprehensive Plan. A plan for thoughtful future development that followed that idea.

But currently, the idea of ignoring the County’s Comprehensive Plan for industrial development is mindboggling. Why have a plan or even zoning if it has no meaning?

We all know about Acciona, Innergex and National Grid Renewables and their signed-up landowners who attack anyone who differs with their plan to “save” the land.

What about REV Renewables, Urban Grid and Orsted? I’m sure other farmers/landowners across the county have also received the same offers we have been given. A variety of new Industrial Solar Companies are trolling our lands for business.

I can tell you that this isn’t just a May’s Lick issue, if the three commissioners lift the lid on Pandora’s Box- it will be open season for the entire county’s agricultural land.

If the Ledger Independent bows to pressure brought from Industrial Solar- imagine the pressure these three men will face! Citizen’s Voice is clearly in opposition but anytime someone (not part of either group) voices an objection they are denigrated as only worrying about the “view.”

Mason County is a battleground and no one is safe from attack! From an historical perspective, I can only imagine life here after the Civil War when families who were torn apart by being on opposing sides had to figure out how to co-exist and work through their subsequent bitterness.

Personally, I think this is a county issue and as this is an election year, I submit that this to be on a ballot where the whole county has a voice because I, too, am “FOR” Mason County!

“Democracy is a slow process of stumbling to the right decision instead of going straight forward to the wrong one.”

—Anonymous

Peggy Parker

May’s Lick