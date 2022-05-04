Gardening can be trial and error, sometimes the fruits and vegetables you plant; don’t turn out the way you want them to. Whenever I am wondering if any of last year’s garden will return, mint always comes to the rescue. My grandmother used to say mint grew like a weed. It wasn’t until my adult years I realized how right she was.

As a child it thrilled me to be able to find wild mint in the backyard. It was easy to identify and seemed so special. It still is. There’s nothing quite like it.

This perennial herb is grown everywhere and is used to flavor just about anything. Spearmint and peppermint are the two most popular kinds, but there are too many others to list.

A recent trip to several Ohio River Valley grow houses and gardens introduced me to a whole new variety of mint flavors. The grapefruit mint is as refreshing as it sounds. And strawberry mint! Holy moly. I could smell it from five feet away, before I even planted my eyes on it.

Mint likes rich, wet soil, full sun or even dappled shade in hot regions. It spreads rapidly because of its underground rhizomes. The best way to keep mint in check is by planting it in pots. It really will begin to appear everywhere after you plant it.

Mints have a dominant flavor, so use it sparingly with other herbs to enhance delicate ingredients. It’s especially delicious with lamb, dairy, veggie dishes, and fruit or chocolate desserts.

In addition to tasting delicious it’s also one of my favorite garnishes. But don’t just use this refreshing herb as a garnish. Try it sprinkled over salads, tomato soup or grapefruit.

Today I have included several of my favorite mint dishes. Just in time for the Derby, I had to include a few Kentucky favorites for the week of the Run for the Roses.

Good luck and enjoy!

Watermelon, Tomato, Feta Cheese Salad with Fresh Mint

Serves 8

4 cups seedless watermelon, chilled and chopped

4 cups tomatoes, medium sized and chopped

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 crumbled feta cheese

Serve immediately after preparing. Mix watermelon and tomatoes in a salad bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk vinegar and honey and add to watermelon mix. Toss on and coat. Stir in the mint, salt, and sprinkle with cheese. Also delicious over lettuce or spinach leaves. Salt and pepper to taste.

Bourbon Berry and Mint Salad Dressing

One of my favorite dressings on top of fresh fruit, with or without lettuce. I highly recommend it, and including the toasted pecans on top of your salad.

Serves 6

½ cup of cranberry sauce

2 Tbsp bourbon

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp lemon juice

6 mint leaves finely chopped

Whisk ingredients together or shake in a mason jar. Toss with salad.

Classic Mint Julep

The drink is older than the Derby. In the 18th century, the Mint Julep was an American Southern cocktail that denoted the provider as a person of means. This mostly comes down to the fact it’s made with ice. Ice was certainly a treasure in that time, and a status symbol to say the least. Juleps are also a drink that was once traditionally served in a silver cup, and silver cups were not exactly common among the working class. Varieties of mint grew wild and sprung to life, ready for picking, most especially in the spring.

While in residence, U.S. Senator Henry Clay of Kentucky introduced the drink to Washington D.C. at the Round Robin Bar of the Willard Hotel. The term “julep” is meant to define a sweet drink, sometimes a medicinal one. Thankfully, this classic Derby drink is available to all of us anytime of year.

6 mint sprigs (leaves only)

2 sugar cubes or 1/2 ounce simple syrup or 1 tbsp sugar

2 1/2 ounces bourbon

Place the mint leaves; leave one out for garnish and sugar or simple syrup into a glass. Use a pre-chilled, dry 12- or 14-ounce glass; tall and slim (better yet, a traditional silver beaker). Muddle thoroughly to dissolve the sugar and release the oil and aroma of the mint. Add bourbon. Fill with ice and stir until the glass becomes frosty. Garnish with a mint sprig. Serve and enjoy!

Tips:

-The glass will not frost if in the wind, if wet, with undried ice, or if excessively handled. You can sometimes speed the frost by swirling the glass or by placing it in the coldest part of the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.

-Use only the freshest mint and, of that, the smallest, most tender leaves.

-If you use a straw, keep it short so you can get your nose in among the mint.

-Crack the ice, making sure to drain off any excess water before putting it in the glass.

-Don’t handle the glass with bare hands, as the touch of a hand kills the frost. Likewise, each julep should be served with a napkin or small linen doily.

Roast Grapefruit with Mint

1 grapefruit

⅓ cup of brown sugar, the darker the better

2 tsp finely chopped mint

Cut the grapefruit in half. Thoroughly loosen all sections of the fruit with a knife. Pat dry the surface with a paper towel.

Put the sugar into a 10 inch heavy skillet and place over medium-high heat. Add 2 Tbsp water to the pan and swirl into the sugar. Continue swirling until the sugar melts and darkens slightly. This will take about three to five minutes. Be careful not to let the quick heating sugar burn. Immediately add the grapefruit halves, cut sides down, and turn off the heat.

Move grapefruit to the pan to coat the surface. Using tongs or two spoons, transfer to a serving dish or bowl. Cut the sides up, sprinkle with mint and serve immediately. Best eaten with a spoon.

Triple-Chocolate Bourbon Pudding

3 Tbsp unsalted butter

4 ½ ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped (keep your cacao count to no more than 62%.)

1 ounce unsweetened chocolate, finely chopped

3 cups whole milk

1 cup sugar

¼ cup Dutch-process cocoa powder

3 Tbsp cornstarch

⅛ tsp fine sea salt

3 large eggs plus one egg yolk

¼ cup heavy cream

1 tbsp Bourbon

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Optional toppings or garnish:

Maldon salt or Kosher salt

Whipped cream

Shaved chocolate

Mint

Peppermint shreds

Toasted coconut

Nuts, finely chopped and toasted

Using a heatproof bowl over a saucepan, fill the saucepan with hot water. Melt butter in the heatproof bowl. Add all chocolates and stir until melted. Remove the bowl from the saucepan.

Heat milk and ⅓ cup of the sugar in a separate saucepan over medium heat. Continue until it is steaming.

Whisk the remaining ⅔ cup sugar, cocoa, cornstarch and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk in the eggs, egg yolk and cream. Gradually whisk in half of the hot milk mixture, then pour into the saucepan with the remaining milk mixture. Whisk it constantly. Bring to a boil, whisking often and scraping the sides of the saucepan. Reduce the heat to low and let it bubbl for about 30 seconds.

Remove the saucepan from heat. You can strain the pudding through a sieve into a medium bowl, but it is not necessary. It will be a little thick. Whisk in the melted chocolate mix, Bourbon and vanilla. Whisk it extra if you did not strain. Spoon the pudding into 6 jars, bowls, or glasses. Place on a large tray and cover with plastic wrap. Allow to cool at room temperature for one hour. Next, refrigerate for at least two hours.

Pudding may be prepped and made three days ahead. Remove plastic and garnish however you prefer when serving. Just be sure you have chilled sufficiently prior.

–

The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).