Dear editor,

An increasing number of international corporations want to divide up and fill a huge amount of prime Mason County agricultural land with solar panels. Local landowners are ready to sign leases and meet the demand. Small setbacks may mean that 7,000-15,000 Mason County acres (or more) are converted into one of the largest mega industrial solar developments in the world.

Due to the concerning amount of renewable energy subsidies that currently litter the US tax code, taxpayers are on the hook to underwrite generous ‘green energy’ giveaways, allowing foreign power companies to effectively tap the US public treasury to subsidize unsustainable wind and solar developments. As a result, huge amounts of prime agricultural land may be taken out of production, posing a long-term threat to food production essential to the US and world.

The conflict in Ukraine reminds the western world about the importance of energy independence and food security. I have heard the current administration advocate for more wind and solar to meet the need. Russia invaded the Ukraine, while at the same time supplying Europe with 30 percent of its natural gas. Wind and Solar make up 40 percent of Germany’s energy mix, yet they still need Russian natural gas. The leverage Russia has is obviously dangerous.

In the past, local officials have stated that the Fiscal Court would accept P&Z Committee recommendations (currently 500 foot setbacks) and that the State Public Service Commission is unlikely to approve multiple large-scale developments here. I hope this holds true. Should Mason County become home to several mega industrial solar installations it will devastate this beautiful place.

Owen Brown

May’s Lick