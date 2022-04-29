Dear editor,

It comes to mind that a disturbing trend is occurring in these United States. It seems that fighting for free speech and freedom of the press is under a daily attack. Newspapers and even social media sites are censored and bullied into submission of think this way and only this way. Why question something that benefits the few and adversely affects the many? After all, money talks, right?

As a resident of Mason County, I am deeply disturbed. I have thrown my voice into the debate of saying No to large-scale industrial solar installations. Many great people and lovers of the rural communities have passionately expressed their constitutional right to air their concerns of what such an experiment of gigantic proportions can do to our homes and farm communities.

So many unanswered questions present themselves in damage to the land, surrounding properties, property values, Karst formation in the bedrock, effects of wildlife, erosion, pollution, decommissioning of solar panels and on and on. Not to mention the money and where it leads, after all why do we have a planning and zoning commission?

Why is it now considered to be of low educational level or misinformation to go against big corporations and question all motives that want to take over our farmland? Don’t we as citizens and taxpayers have a right to make our voice heard without threats and bullying to supporters and elected officials?

The constant dumbing down and intimidation tactics of our farmers and residents needs to stop! I for one have never had so much respect and gratitude for our farming community and the gallant landowners who choose to preserve and protect the land.

Rebecca Sheppeck

May’s Lick