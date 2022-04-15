Dear editor,

Mr. Bob DeVoe wrote a letter to the editor on Saturday, April 9, 2022. He states that industrial solar has estimated that the tax revenue paid to the county will be $88,000. He does not say whether this is per year, per 10 years or for 30 years. He also states that the revenue would only be enough to pay teachers an additional $34 per year. That would mean that the school board is employing about 2,600 employees if it is annual. I don’t get it. That’s what Citizen’s Voice does. No facts, just scare tactics.

Let me give you the true facts. Mr. Troy Cracraft is the Property Valuation Officer for Mason County. He came to the Planning and Zoning meeting on March 23rd of this year. These are the figures that he shared with the Commission and the members of the public that were in attendance.

Farmland is assessed at $300 per acre. The tax rate is 1.0766 percent per $100 of value or $3.24 per acre. The portion sent to State is $0.36 per acre. The amount going to the School, Health Dept, Extension Office and Library is $2.88 per acre.

Industrial Solar would be assessed at $9,286 per acre ($650, the lease rate divided by the cap rate 0.07). The tax rate would be $99.85 per acre or 30 times higher than what the county now receives for agricultural land. The portion sent to the State would be 11.05 per acre. The amount going to School, Health Dept, Extension Office and Library would $88.80 per acre. Mr. Cracraft assumed 6,000 of land times $88.80 per acre would be $532,800 per year. In 30 years of the contract, Mason County would receive $15,984,000.

The State has a tangible tax that is on any property that is not real estate. That would be solar panels, inverters, transformers and any other personal property, basically, anything above ground. Although he presented the tangible tax rates, he really didn’t discuss tax revenue for the State because the tangible tax revenue all goes to the State. Figures that the solar companies have presented to the Public Service Commission indicate that it will cost approximately one million dollars per megawatt to complete a solar farm. There are three companies that want to build farms in Mason County. Each wants to construct a 250 megawatt farm which would mean that we would have 750 megawatts. If it costs a million dollars to construct one megawatt, then 750 megawatts would be $750 million dollars. I have no idea what the tax on the tangible property would be so I asked Mr. Cracraft and he told me that if all three projects were completed at those costs, the first year’s state revenue would $6.83 million. It would reduce by 10 percent each year until the base tax was $683,000 and it would remain at that rate for the life of the project. Don’t tell me that is not beneficial to Mason County and the State. If you don’t believe my figures, ask Mr. Cracraft.

Mr. DeVoe states that one of the companies is a limited liability corporation from out of the country. I guess that this an attempt to scare the general population of Mason County into believing that this company has no liability to the citizens. The truth is that all corporations are limited liability corporations. They are induvial entities shouldering their own liabilities and the members (stockholders) of the corporation cannot be held liable for the actions of the corporation. Google is a limited liability corporation.

He maintains that only 10 permanent jobs will be created by solar. There will be three companies and they will each have about 10 employees to handle the technical jobs needed for the companies. I’m sure that a lot more folks will be required to maintain 6,000 acres. That’s great deal of grass and they don’t want the grass to grow up on the panels.

He proceeds to say that “All types of environmental, economic and medical complications are proven effects of solar plants”. He is trying to scare us again since he doesn’t list any of these complications or their consequences. He also makes the claim that none of the electricity produced here will be used here. That is false. The solar companies can’t put the electricity produced here in a suitcase and deliver it to Amazon or Ford Motor Company. It goes up to the grid and is disbursed where needed. Mason County households will have the same access to the electric as people in Cincinnati or Pittsburg. It’s like a five-gallon bucket with 4 gallons of water in it. When you add a gallon, it’s five gallons of water. When you remove a cup, it comes from the five gallons because it’s homogenous.

He finishes by saying that solar farms are going to destroy the way of life in Mason County. Solar will not affect anybody’s job, their health or anything else in their daily lives. The CVoMC has thrown everything they can think of against the wall, and nothing has stuck. We have disproved every claim they have made.

If you are against Solar in Mason County, you are against Mason County.

Dave Clarke

May’s Lick