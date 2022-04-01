Dear editor,

Mason County is at war and has been for almost three years now. Battle lines have been drawn and neither side is willing to concede. We are at an impasse, and it is up to the Planning and Zoning to determine the outcome of this war. What war you may ask and what is the war about? This war is being fought over the rights of farmers to develop their land by having utility-scale solar on their farms. But this is just not about Solar it is about:

— Rights vs Restrictions

— View vs Production

— Growth vs Stagnation

— Profit vs Loss

— Increased tax revenue vs status quo

— Future vs Past

The Planning and Zoning Board voted this month to allow solar as permitted use on agricultural land. All that was left for them to do was to implement a solar ordinance that would allow the projects to go forward. But at the meeting, they did anything but set reasonable setbacks and requirements. With the setbacks, they have not only attempted to stop solar but have severely restricted the farmers’ ability to utilize all their land. Usually, setbacks for farms are 100 feet and they are suggesting up to 750-foot setbacks! No other business or residential area is restricted at this distance. We have a neighbor that has a business, and it is barely setback the 100 feet so why should solar be treated differently?

Was the vote to allow solar just an attempt to appease the pro-solar groups while planning to out regulate it to appease the anti-solar? The job of the Planning and Zoning is not to appease but to make decisions on what is best for the County!

We understand that everyone, the pro, and the anti, have an opinion and I support their right to express their opinion and fight for their beliefs, as we do, but not at the expense of others. We expect to be treated equally and fairly but at this point, it is not happening. To set such outrageous setbacks shows a prejudicial view of solar.

If solar is allowed and reasonable setbacks are adopted the county will see an increase in tax revenue of $88,000 or more based on the lease payment and land used. If the setbacks are set too far, we will lose the opportunity and all the increased tax revenue. This tax revenue would go to our schools, library, health department and extension services and fiscal court and other areas to be determined.

It is time to end this war and do what is possible to mend the rift created in this community. The big question remaining is do we move forward and create new opportunities or remain in the past and watch our County slowly die.

Brenda Cropper

May’s Lick