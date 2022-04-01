Dear editor.

Maysville Mason County Joint Planning Commission appears to be on the cusp of ignoring the economic and ecological benefits of solar. The Commission’s March 23rd non-binding vote recommends:

1) 500 foot setbacks from solar panels to the non-public property line and

2) 100 foot setbacks from a public road from solar panels to the non-public property line

The Stop-Solar folks justify these requirements to “protect adjacent property owners” and their view.

Let’s consider how a newly constructed residence compares to a new solar farm:

1) A new residence will be taller and make a larger change to a neighbor’s view.

2) This residence will generate more waste and consume a wider variety of chemicals.

3) It will also cause more road traffic and noise.

Using these extreme setback rules to “protect adjacent property owners” means:

1) A house lot must be at least 1000 feet wide (500 feet on each side)

2) If it is on a public road, the lot must be at least 600 feet deep (100 feet in front plus a 500 setback in the rear).

Thus, the minimum area needed for the setback to protect adjacent property owners is 1000 feett * 600 feet or 600,000 square feet or just over 14 acres is required before there is any space for the house.

If you think such new rules will stop local growth, I agree.

But if fair is fair, there is as much need for the JPC to “protect adjacent property owners” from new houses as from new solar farms.

The proposed setback rules are designed to do one thing, Stop Solar and if adopted they will prevent solar from improving Mason County’s ecological and economic future.

Bill Marshall

Maysville