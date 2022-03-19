Dear editor,

What’s going on Mason County? Why have a Comprehensive Plan and not follow it? Why have a Public Hearing and not listen?

What’s the use of developing a Comprehensive Plan to serve as the guiding tool for smart growth and then not following it? What’s the use of having the process of a Public Hearing and then not listening to the public’s voice?

I am disappointed in the actions of our local government officials and the actions they have taken on the proposal of industrial solar farms in Mason County. I have always felt Mason County was progressive in having established a Joint Planning and Zoning Commission. I was proud that we had a well-thought-out, researched and sound Comprehensive Plan for smart growth. Now I am disheartened to see that neither the Comprehensive Plan nor the testimony presented at the Public Hearing is being justly considered in the on-going process.

Read the Comprehensive Plan – industrial solar should never be placed on agricultural zoned land. Review the Public Hearing comments – a majority of 62 percent (46 of the 74 total speakers) spoke in opposition to industrial solar in Mason County on agricultural land. Over a thousand people have signed a petition stating the same. So, where’s the voice of the people?

Seems the decision to proceed with a solar ordinance depended solely on dollars and what expected revenue industrial solar would result in property taxes. Even that factor was not fully transparent as no mention of school funding would be decreased due to SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) funding guidelines as well as the fact most industrial solar go the route of PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) instead of paying property taxes.

If we are going to make a decision based solely on money, let’s at least actually understand the real net gain.

Where is the process? Where is the discussion of concerns presented by the public?

Food for thought – directly from the Comprehensive Plan, Action without direction will likely result in poor decision making on the part of government officials.

Economic interests must be weighed against social and environmental interests.

Pam Tribby

May’s Lick