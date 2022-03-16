Dear editor

At the last JPC meeting, a lot of time was spent describing solar setbacks from non-participating property lines and roads as ‘waste’ (lost revenue). Developers and leasing landowners want minimal setbacks to maximize profit. It was also stressed that large setbacks would mean less money into county coffers. On the flip side, two committee members suggested 1,000 foot and 300-500-foot setbacks respectively. Another stated that these should be measured from the property line and not a residence.

Setbacks, screening and siting of the proposed solar installations all need careful consideration. Downsides to inadequate setbacks and screening may include the following. Oppressive visual impact. Reduced property values (and decreased property taxes). Residents’ moving away from the area. Increased local temperatures. Roger Rom’s property is surrounded on three sides by the Hillcrest solar facility. He measured 114 degrees at his property line on a 107-degree day. Multiple companies continue to sign up new leases. Should the ordinance be too preferential to developers it’s possible that massive amounts of productive farmland will be covered in panels and officials powerless to control the sprawl. How much is too much? Setbacks may be the only leverage that local officials have.

Innergex is one of the companies proposing to develop industrial solar in Mason County. Three projects covering up to 7,500 acres with between 600,000-1,800,000 panels. They built the Hillcrest facility in Mount Orab and did a horrible job. Multiple homes surrounded on three sides by panels 50 feet from property lines. The shrubs and bushes planted to ‘screen’ the development are pitifully inadequate. Very sparsely placed and none at all in many areas. Innergex talks about ‘softening’ the view rather than screening it. There is a big difference and it won’t look a lot better even when mature. In contrast, Core Solar in Fleming Cty seems more focused on minimizing visual impact. They propose 300-foot setbacks along with a more densely planted 15-20 foot evergreen screen. Details and images can be found on their website.

Kentucky Senator Steve West is very concerned about the amount of productive farmland that may be lost to large-scale solar development across the US. Skyrocketing gas prices means it’s more expensive to move goods around the country. Growing more food locally is likely to become a priority. HB 392 proposes the following. ‘Create setback requirements for solar merchant electric generating facilities of 500 feet from the property boundary of any non-participating adjoining property and 1000 feet from a residence on any property other than the one on which the facility is to be located unless waived in writing by the property owner.’ This is what responsible legislation looks like.

Owen Brown

May’s Lick