Dear editor,

When the Mason County Joint Planning Commission met Feb. 16, the “big question” raised was, “Is industrial solar right for Mason County?” The question was also referred to as “the elephant in the room.” Everyone in attendance including members of JPC seemed to agree and a few went so far as to clearly and openly endorse or condemn industrial solar on agricultural land in our county. The ordnance to control and regulate industrial solar was not forthcoming and, consequently, the “big question” wasn’t clearly answered. Let’s talk about the “big question”.

To be clear, we live on and operate a 65-acre farm in the Lewisburg area of Mason County, a farm that’s been in our family for nearly 100 years, three full generations. We endorse passive electric generation by solar facilities, wind energy, and hydro plants when such factories locate in non-agricultural or non-residential areas. We stand opposed to industrial solar factories on farmland in the Lewisburg-May’s Lick vicinity for four primary reasons: 1) destruction of existing roads, culvert bridges, and infrastructure certain to occur during construction, 2) reduction and eradication of precious wildlife, 3) 25-30 percent reduction of surrounding property values and, 4) destruction of our peaceful and private country lifestyle.

Proponents of industrial solar developments cite studies that indicate great income from solar installations, studies that suggest no loss in property values, guarantees that construction will be contractually bonded to prevent damage and destruction, and that if Mason County embraces and allows construction of solar factories everything will be wonderful for everyone forever. These arguments lack one thing. Common sense.

We sincerely hope that all members of the Joint Planning Commission along with all members of Mason County Fiscal Court and Maysville City Commission will do two things. First, drive about 35 or 40 minutes to see the industrial solar factory outside Mount Orab, Ohio. After you see this horrible rape of farmland and community, stop by one of the local restaurants or shops and ask the locals how they like having an industrial solar factory in their area. Second, travel around our county areas and count the yard signs and advertisements regarding industrial solar development. If one drives Parker Lane, Cliff Pike, Key Pike, Laytham Road, Old Sardis Pike, Raymond Road, Kentucky 419, Kentucky 324, US 68 and the other area roads as I recently did, you’ll see that the yard sign war score is about 40 NO INDUSTRIAL SOLAR signs and roughly 10 SOLAR ENERGY signs, a four-to-one ratio against. My old boss used to say that signs don’t vote, but you better believe that the people who own the yards where the signs are do vote. This is the obvious answer to “is solar energy right for Mason County?” We say a resounding no!

Respectfuly,

Scott and Anne Poe

Mason County, Kentucky