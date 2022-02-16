Dear editor,

The citizens of Maysville Mason County only have one opportunity to get a “Large Scale Solar Energy System for Merchant Electric Generating Facility” (aka Industrial Solar) ordinance, right. This will impact the community for decades to come! Encouraging more public meetings to allow adequate time for more public input is needed in order to be able to critically draft a “Large Scale Solar Energy System for Merchant Electric Generating Facility” (aka Industrial Solar) ordinance” seems logical and fair for all. Heck, it is even encouraged by the Kentucky Resource Council to have as many public meetings and discussions early and often throughout the process as needed.

Recently, read that it’s been 1,008 days (May 2019) since a solar ordinance was first mentioned. Does it really matter? No! Unless you are part of the in-the-know group, let’s call them Group A, who are mostly those who have signed leases and/or a few others that have known about this topic since (March 2019 to May 2019). What about everyone else, let’s referred to them as Group B, who are the general population of Maysville and Mason County, most likely did not find out until about Mid-February 2019 through Mid-July of 2021. For argument’s sake, let’s say since Independence Day. The Group A folks have known about the idea for roughly 1008 days, some probably even longer. While Group B folks have only known about it for roughly 213 – 220 days or, in other words about, out 1/5th of the time as Group A. It seems obvious, fair and just that Group B would be allowed at least another 400 days if not 800 days. I actually agree with Mr. George Larger’s explanation response dated 1/27/2022, “when given the choice of doing something fast or right, I usually choose the latter, since choosing both is almost never an option.”

Therefore, in my opinion, the fiscally responsible thing to do now is to break this current process up into two or three phases of different text amendments. Phase 1 – move forward with creating an ordinance for “Integrated Solar Energy Systems; Rooftop Solar Energy Systems.” Phase 2 – work on ordinance details for “Small Scale Ground Mounted Energy Systems (Small Scale SES) and/or Intermediate Scale Ground Mounted Systems (Intermediate Scale SES).” Phase 3 – Continue a parallel path to continue to gather more public insight, understanding and participation with regard to the “Large Scale Solar Energy System for Merchant Electric Generating Facilities” (aka Industrial Solar). Both the PSC and the PJM are backlogged at the moment, so time is not issue at the moment. We as community have the opportunity now not to rush this part of the ordinance and get it right the first time.

Here’s a novel idea why for the delay, a little big thing “COVID-19” has taken an unprecedented stance on the world, demanding it as priority No. 1 and has had a front-row seat. Meanwhile, everything else has taken a back seat since January of 2020. First, it was shutting down to stop the spread for 15 days, next extended to 30 days, then no church services, no attendance to funerals, and social distancing practices for the past 680 – 700 days has crippled society from being able to function normally. Yet during this time the JPC has made an effort to move this “Solar Issue” forward, I want to personally thank them for what they have been able to accomplish thus far and encourage them all to take the time needed to ensure that ordinance addressing Large Scale Solar Energy System for Merchant Electric Generating Facilities (aka Industrial Solar) is done right the first time for the future of Maysville and Mason County.

Mike Perraut

Maysville