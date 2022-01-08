Don’t cancel the future of Mason County

Dear editor,
Mr. Jason Sheppeck submitted a letter on Dec. 31, 2021, concerning the issuance of industrial revenue bonds, IRBs, for the construction of solar farms in Mason County. I know from experience that it is important to fact check all information that is presented by members of the Citizens Voice of Mason County because they frequently use statements that are not correct. For better understanding, please refer to the Letter to the Editor in the Dec. 31 issue of The Ledger Independent.
In the first paragraph of his op-ed, he correctly states that “IRBs, are issued by state and local governments, who are conduits to provide lower interest or taxes for the borrower. The governmental unit is not obligated for debt repayment. Bondholders look to the revenue generated by the project to cover the debt.”
In the third paragraph, something goes wrong because he says “Don’t forget that industrial revenue bonds are a form of government-backed loans with a sovereign guarantee from a local or state government”. This means that the county would be liable. That is untrue and Illegal.
Mr. Sheppeck, to prove his point, uses figures from an experimental 10-megawatt solar farm built in 2016 by LGE and KU to compare to 250-megawatt farms planned for 2022.
The true fact is that the experimental farm was budgeted for $3.5 million per megawatt while a 250-megawatt farm was estimated at just over $1 million per megawatt by SEIA and Kentucky Siting Board documents. He uses his experimental farm figures to estimate a total cost of 750 megawatts at 1.875 billion instead of $750 million. The Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis shows the cost of solar declined by 89% in the years between 2009 and 2019 making solar energy the lowest cost of electricity. Massive innovations, huge cost reductions and economies of scale make these non-comparable. His assumptions are wrong.
Mr. Sheppeck then says that developers typically only want to put 5 percent of their cash into a project. He doesn’t say where that information comes from, and I don’t think any lenders would recommend that.
Mr. Sheppeck then starts to build the scenario of fear-mongering. He says the panels will only last 20 year and the bonds will take 43 years to pay off leaving Mason County with a $1 billion debt and graveyard of solar panels. This is false.
The truth is loans are set up so that the maturity of the loan matches the life of the equipment. All the local leases are for 20-30 years with options to extend their life. Nobody would set up a 43-year repayment plan on 20-year equipment. It would be unlawful for Mason County to lend to a private entity and the decommissioning plan would prevent any graveyard of solar panels.
Mason County does not have to issue IRB’s. They will hire experts to advise them, and they will negotiate with the solar companies to see if IRBs are right for us. If they can reach an agreement, we will reap a lot more tax revenue. Mr. Sheppeck, you are wrong on all points.
The solar companies working in Mason County are large corporations, with lots of assets and they are listed on large stock exchanges They will build and operate the solar farms with the intention of having a successful venture that is profitable to them and to Mason County. They are not inventing the wheel because they have global operations in both wind and solar projects. They have no interest in having a failure that will hurt their reputations and their stock price. They want to pay Mason County lots of money in the form local spending and tax revenues.
Citizens Voice of Mason County, which only represents a small percentage of our population, want to run them out of the county on a rail because about 10 percent of the solar panels will be visible from the road. Don’t let this small group cancel the future of our county. If you are against solar, you are against Mason County.
Dave Clarke
May’s Lick