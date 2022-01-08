Don’t cancel the future of Mason County

Dear editor,

As a resident and taxpayer in Mason County, I oppose the installation of Industrial Solar Farms on prime agriculture land. Due to the population growth in Kentucky and the United States, I feel that this is not the best use of existing prime farmland. This prime agriculture land is needed to produce food and dairy products to feed our residents while providing products to other states and countries.

The mass importing of produce and a complex supply chain has led to less fresh, lower-quality fruits and vegetables on our grocery shelves. We need this land to remain agriculture so it can be available to supply our own residents quality produce rather than relying on other countries.

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its 2020 data showing population increases in Kentucky by 3.8% (166,469 people) from 2010 to 2020. This population growth brings our total population in Kentucky to 4.5 million people. (Northern Kentucky Tribune-September 12, 2021). Also, the total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million people, an increase of 22.7 million (7.9%) since 2010. With extreme droughts, raging wildfires and rapidly changing climate, I feel that we need to keep prime agriculture land available for farming instead of leasing it to Industrial Solar Companies for 20-25 year contracts. The demand and need for food supply and produce will increase just as our population increases for the next 20-25 years.

The leaders of the Pro-Industrial Solar Group have issued calculations on how much new tax revenues can be received in our county by allowing Industrial Solar. In my opinion, these are just numbers on a spreadsheet that can be manipulated to produce the outcome they want. The truth of the matter is, there are no existing installations in the state or other locations that can prove these revenue estimates are accurate and achievable or just based on assumptions that can’t be verified with actual installations.

I hope our leaders will not approve Industrial Solar Farms in our county on just pipe dreams of a perfect world based on all this expected new revenue and growth to our community that may not be achieved. I don’t think we should jump in and allow Industrial Solar Farms in Mason County without having proven examples of successful installations in other locations in Kentucky or surrounding states.

Another issue to me is that these Industrial Solar Farms will not produce or provide any electricity to the citizens living in Mason County, so our rates will not decrease. In fact, our rates will most likely increase due to the fact that upgrades to the power grid will be required. These additional charges will be passed on to customers, as they currently are, on your electric bill as “Environmental Surcharges.”. The Megawatts (MW) of power generated by these solar farms will be sold to other companies such as Amazon via the grid.

The energy companies that have leases on these local solar farms will have competition with other such companies across the United States to produce electricity to these customers via the grid at cheaper rates. They also have potential competition with the owners of the grid such as East Kentucky Power (EKP) and Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities Company (LG&E-KU). Both these companies own existing solar farms and have the potential to add more. On October 13, 2021, LG&E-KU announced they have plans to build a new 125-megawatt solar facility in Western Kentucky. I would rather see the existing power companies in our state develop solar farms as compared to energy companies from other countries that have no ties to Mason County or the State of Kentucky. LG& E-KU and EKP have long track records in Kentucky and are regulated by the Public Service Commission (PSC). What happens to these solar farms if they can’t compete or provide electricity at dependable or cheaper rates than their competitors? What are the farm-owners left with? What is Mason County left with? I know that the pro-industrial solar group will always use their slogan FUD (Fear-Uncertainty-Doubt) to discount any negative comments about Industrial Solar Farms. To those people everything concerning solar is positive. With a little research, a person can find articles that prove there are negatives with Industrial Solar Farms. Some of these negatives are noise levels caused by solar inverters, recycling issues, soil erosion causing environmental damage, and decreases in property values of surrounding properties. I believe that most people would be reluctant in buying a house close to a solar farm. I know I would be.

One article concerning the damage that can be done to our environment was reported in the Daily Hampshire Gazette on April 29, 2020. In Williamsburg, Massachusetts, the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Dynamic Energy Solutions LLC of Pennsylvania. According to the lawsuit, the construction of their solar farm led to altering 97,000 square feet of protected wetlands and more than 41,000 feet of riverfront area, covering the bottom of the river with sediment pollution and damaging the habitat.

These issues resulted in violations of the federal Clean Water Act and the Massachusetts Clean Waters Act. More details about this lawsuit and the serious ecological accident is available online (gazettenet.com). We don’t need these kind of problems in Mason County.

As a taxpayer, I don’t feel like our tax money should be used to provide tax credits to energy companies outside the United States. Two energy companies interested in using Mason County prime agriculture land have headquarters outside the United States. Accoina Energy is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain, while Innergex is headquartered in Canada. They have no ties in Mason County or the State of Kentucky. I believe the only reason they want to locate here is due to the tax credits they would receive.

I am a supporter of renewables, such as solar or wind-power, but not on our prime agriculture land. This land will be needed to supply food for future generations. We have land in other locations that could be used for solar operations without affecting our prime agriculture base. I hope the officials of Mason County will not approve the installation of Industrial Solar Farms without taking due diligence to the concerns of all Mason County citizens. It is our children and grandchildren that will end up with the consequences good or bad from this decision.

Respectfully,

Terry J. Anderson

Maysville