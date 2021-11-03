Maysville is “just right”

Dear editor,

Last Friday I was treated to a “Goldilocks” walking tour of your wonderful town (not too long, not too far). As we meandered along blocks in downtown Maysville, I was taken by the beautiful, varied, and interesting architecture. I live near Philadelphia, and I love walking through olde town areas there. What was distinct about Maysville was how easy it was to take in. The streets seemed more open, the facades more visible. It wasn’t just the look that appealed to me. The area felt alive with history.

I stayed at a charming hotel along the river. On the first night of my stay, I felt a jostling that took my memory way back to times when I got to ride in the kid’s rocking wagon outside the grocery store. The Maysville version (freight train ride) lasted way longer than the allotment a quarter used to buy! (Why the hotel didn’t advertise this free perk is a mystery to me.) The murals by the riverside drew me in every time I walked to and from the hotel. Even as I drove away in the drizzle on my last day there, I did one last slow pass by to look for the light on the hill, the light on the Underground Railway mural.

The reason I went to Maysville was to participate in a program of IGMA (International Guild of Miniature Artisans). The Guild Study program was held in Maysville was because that is the site of the Kathleen Savage Browning Collection in The Kentucky Gateway Museum. The collection is a dream come true for miniature enthusiasts all over the world. That it is located in Maysville makes it all the more magnificent.

Hillary Lee

