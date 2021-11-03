Maysville is “just right”

Dear editor,

I am writing this letter to express my concerns for the solar farm proposal scheduled for development in Mason and Fleming counties.

As a land and water conservationist plus an environmental and climate change concerned individual, I see both the problems and the benefits of this project.

The benefits being the reduction of fossil fuel carbon released by conventionally generated electricity, the general public health, and the economic benefits locally and for the corporations involved. However, there are a number of problems that may be associated with the enormous swaths of land being converted to hard surfaces in a concentrated area. The number one concern is water runoff. When you take land which is basically one big sponge and replace it with hard surface almost the size of Manhattan Island, the water runoff is tremendous. The frightening aspect of what could happen was just demonstrated in a small watershed in Carlisle, with a freak storm event. If more of that watershed happened to be hard surface with 100 percent runoff, the consequences would have been much worse.

I am not sure what these companies are taking into consideration when placing these panels, but if they are not addressing the changes in water runoff then it is a big mistake. I believe part of the solution could be addressed with properly engineered retention and detention water basins for each tract of land or in strategic locations to control the runoff down stream which will help save soil, roads, culverts, houses, and perhaps even people’s lives.

Another problem that I see is soil manipulation when placing the panel arrays on the ground. What will be disturbed? What will be mitigated during and after the leases are over? Who will be responsible for any toxicity given off by the panels or the bases of the panels?

A large part of the areas under consideration are the more agriculturally productive prime and semi-prime soils in these counties. Many of the farms have been in families for decades and even centuries. The pastoral vistas are pretty spectacular in a lot of the area, also.

The NIMBY (not in my backyard) is alive and splitting folks apart again. Property rights upheld and others violated. Property values degraded unless you are part of the project I suppose. People cashing in but at what cost?

This is a difficult situation because there are certainly long-term benefits of the project, but why are we choosing this area rather than the urban areas first with already established structures in place? Why put more and more structure out there, which in itself, changes the albedo of solar reflection and can have an effect on climate too. There are warehouses and industrial park roofs and spoiled land surrounding these industrial parks. Why not start in the urban corridors and move out from there? In fact, there are plenty of farmsteads that have lots of outbuildings with empty roof space. I have a house and two large barns that I would gladly let the companies have for free if they put solar panels on them and gave me a certain number of kilowatt hours each year and maintained my roofs. They could have the excess energy pumped back into their lines or substations. Many states already have these types of alternatives in place, especially in states that take pride in their environment and agricultural heritage and tourism.

Kentucky is much different than many states in the West where many of these large solar arrays are prevalent. Those locations have soil substrates almost the same as the silica in the panels themselves and are in valleys almost as flat. Kentucky can have explosive rainfall and flooding which is one reason why solar is an important aspect in combating climate change. However, water runoff is a challenge on an already rolling terrain. Tough call, but it can also be done in an intelligent manner.

Joel LeGris

Taylorsville