Great time in Maysville

November 3, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent letters 0

Dear editor,

The IGMA Guild Study students who met in Maysville this weekend to take classes were asked to comment on their experiences.

Thanks to the generosity of Kaye and Lou Browning and the museum, it was a fantastic weekend. From offerings of homemade transparent tarts and cherry danishes, to dog Halloween costume shows and parades, we were welcomed and made to feel a part of this beautifully preserved and wonderfully eclectic town.

Best,

Laura Stanley

