Thanks for the hospitality

November 3, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent letters 0

Dear editor,

I was given your email to write and thank you for the hospitality in the little town I visited last weekend!

I was an instructor at the KSB Miniatures Museum and I love Maysville. I was there several years ago and it looks like

the town is on an upswing, and that makes me really happy. We all stayed at the French Quarter Inn and visited

several restaurants (Delite was just great for lunch), and had a really nice time. I also talked to a man who had

recently moved there with his family, and he was just crazy about Maysville.

Kaye’s museum is top notch and I hope the word spreads to visit it, because it is a treasure.

I’m looking forward to coming back.

Sue Veeder

Madison, Wisc.

