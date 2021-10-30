Maysville: Friendly and helpful

Dear editor,

Ms. Lynn Chaney penned a letter to the editor on Friday, July 30, 2021, condemning the establishment of solar farms in Mason County. She has stated claims with no verification of facts. Her letter stated that she felt that food security was more important than energy.

Response: Mason County produces corn, soybeans and cattle. None of them can be easily processed locally. If we lose energy, the first thing to go will be gasoline pumps. We can’t drive anywhere after the tank is empty. The refrigerator won’t work and the food all spoils. The pumps won’t work to deliver water to drink. The thermostat won’t work so no heat or air conditioning. Without energy, most people will die very quickly. With solar energy, it is pumped up to the grid and mostly stays in our area.

The letter claims that construction, transport and disposing of toxic chemical-laden panels is dangerous.

Response: The representative with Innergex Solar stated at the public meeting on Wednesday night that if a PV panel was crumbled up it might result in a cup full of chemicals, no polluting any water source. 90 percent of all panels are recycled.

The letter states that for all future time, pile-driven supports will mark the location of toxic panels.

Response: The Siting Board of the Kentucky Public Service Commission will require that a bond be established with an insurance company and be paid for by the solar company. This bond will cover the clean up and the reconstruction of the land to its original state. The bond will be reviewed every 5 years to insure that it is large enough to cover decommissioning the project. The county will be named as an insured entity and will be able to draw on the funds. I’m sure that if there is a need to dispose of these panels some company will meet the need for enough money.

There is a claim that it will never be safe to live on or grow livestock, crops or have wildlife on the property again. There is a claim that documented bird and wildlife viability is lost in this environment.

Response: A barn swallow can build a nest on a vertical surface. The PV panel supports will be a perfect nesting place. Maybe they’ll quit using my porch.

There is a claim of use of tax credits.

Response: This is just smart business. The representative with Innergex stated that the investment tax credit is 30 percent on equipment purchased which is taken off a solar farm’s income tax liability. All businessmen remember the investment tax credit and how it helped us replace equipment. This tax credit is scheduled to be discontinued in 2025.

The Citizens Voice of Mason County has energized it members to attack solar companies and farmers and deny them the opportunity to use their farmland to its highest potential. All farmers work long and hard hours for about minimum wage and must sell or die to realize the fruits of their labor. We paid for the land, paid the property taxes, maintained it. We don’t want a group of mostly suburbanites telling us how we can use it. We should have the right to a little reward for our diligence.

The CVMC has fear-mongered our opportunity to the high heavens. They want to control other people’s land so that they can protect their view. There is nothing that hurts anybody with the development of solar farms. If their claim is right, 9000 acres of solar would produce $800,000 a year in inflation-protected revenue to the county for 30 years. There will also be a tangible tax that could significantly increase the amount of taxes paid to the county. The solar companies have pledged to give percentages of their revenue to the county for needed projects. There are currently four global companies that have leased land in Mason County. If they are allowed to build these solar farms, they could employ 1600 people for the construction for a year. This would turn Maysville into a gold rush town. Motels, restaurants and all stores would thrive. There could be 20 to 30 full-time jobs created.

Companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft and many other companies are buying the energy that the solar companies produce and using it to claim that they are non-polluters. Many companies are joining in this rush to green energy and are moving close to the source of the energy. This could also benefit Mason County with new factories and businesses. What a great opportunity for Maysville

The Citizens Voice of Mason County thinks the sky is falling and they are throwing everything against the wall to see what sticks. Nothing does. Let’s go solar for local farmers and for Mason County.

Dave Clarke

May’s Lick