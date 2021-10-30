Maysville: Friendly and helpful

October 30, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent letters 0

Dear editor,

As one of the instructors for the IGMA Guild Study Program, I want to let you know how much my class and I enjoyed our weekend in your lovely city.

With the support of Kaye and Lou Browning, and great cooperation from the museum and the management and staff of the French Quarter Hotel, the program went very smoothly indeed. In fact, everyone we met in Maysville was friendly and helpful.

I look forward to participating in another Study Program in Maysville soon.

Nell Corkin

Miniature Miniatures

https://nellcorkin.com

