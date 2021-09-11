Working together protects our kids

Dear editor:
I’ve thought long and hard about whether to write this letter in reference to our community’s and country’s ongoing battle with COVID-19. I had two pages written earlier tonight and completely scrapped it. We’re at a point with the Delta variant that words don’t need to be fashioned into summarizing everything bad and good that’s happened in our lives the past 18-plus months. We need to discuss our current situations and immediately take action with the brutally honest display of truth that is playing out in front of us every day. And, I hope at the end of each day, we not only take action to protect those who can’t protect themselves, our most innocent children, but we also live our lives through our own Scriptural purpose to love thy neighbor as thyself.
Here are the true news headlines from across Kentucky: 15-year-old student dies of COVID in Shelby County; head coach dies of COVID in Greenup County; bus drivers die of COVID in Fayette County; teacher’s assistant dies of COVID in Lee County; 40-plus school districts out of 171 in the state have had to shut down in the first four weeks of in-person school.
Across the nation: 35 percent of new COVID cases are children under the age of 18 and rising; 90-plus percent of new COVID positives are unvaccinated cases; you have a .001 percent chance of becoming terminally ill if vaccinated.
I’ll end with a couple of quotes that I’ve read this week from across the country that take up both sides of these issues. “Government makes laws for public safety and decent people in civilized societies show respect and care for fellow human beings even if it is not the law. Citizenship carries both rights and responsibilities. Wear a mask.” And from a widow of a deceased fireman in Nevada, “Your life isn’t worth thinking this is because of a past or current President, or this is because of your Governor, because once you’re gone, none of that matters. Please get vaccinated.”
I hope and pray that our local officials, community leaders, superintendents, school board members, and others have the courage to stand up for our most vulnerable ones, our children, and keep the masking requirements in place at our local districts. I believe this is the only chance we have to keep our students in school, our parents back at work, and a chance at stability and normalcy moving forward. Let’s work together, stand united, lift up everyone, and show our children and students what role models we all can be.
Thankful,
Craig Miller
Augusta