Going nuclear

Dear Mr. President

I have some questions about the drive to go solar and wind generation for power.

How many acres of our farmland will be taken up if we solar, wind or both?

I have never seen any of this information published.

My guess is that it will take the majority of our farmland if not all to supply the needs of our country.

If that is the case then I would ask where will our food come from?

Do we really want to be dependent on another country for our food?

If we go total electric and remove gas from being an option will our power grid support it?

If not then what are the plans for improving our power grid?

Are we going to put in charging stations at all parking spaces, motels and hotels?

Who will bear the cost of this and putting charging stations at every home?

My understanding is that today the range of an electric car is about 300 miles and that it takes about 8 hours to fully recharge the vehicle.

If this is true then a trip to Florida from where I live would take ~3-4 days. Doesn’t give much time to enjoy the vacation. One other thing about electric cars would be replacing the battery. From what I can see it looks like you would almost have to disassemble the car to change the battery or an individual cell.

If we lose gas ranges, water heaters and furnaces who will bear the cost to switch out to electric?

All of the above will add even more load to our power grid which is not really sufficient to provide all our power needs now. If it was, we would not be having rolling brownouts in certain areas.

This ignores the cross-country deliveries of products by truck and the requirements of working a farm.

From what I have read so far in my research it really does not sound practical to go completely electric.

I have lived most of my life between two coal-fired power plants and while there is air pollution it is not anywhere near what I have witnessed when I have traveled to major cities.

I was told never to bring up problems unless you had some suggestions so here are some suggestions.

Rather than going wind or solar, we should go nuclear. It is my understanding that most if not all of our navy is powered by nuclear reactors. If this is the case then I have to believe there is a safe way to run nuclear power plants. Going to nuclear power plants would eliminate the noise pollution that would come from wind and solar. It would eliminate the need to lose any of our farmland. It would eliminate the possibility of chemicals from solar panels getting into the ground and to the water table. It eliminates the loss of habitat for the fauna that uses the farmland for various things. Nuclear is just a cleaner source of power.

If you want to go to electric cars then do it in the cities. This would eliminate the pollution of millions of cars that drive, get into stalled traffic and waste of fuel would occur. I believe a smarter way would be to go to hybrid cars with auto stop/start in the cities. They would use electricity in the city and still have the range of a gas-powered car for longer trips.

I am sure there are other options that I have missed and that people smarter than me will have the solutions we need. I just to not want to see us rush into solar and wind power that is going to lose us farmland, habitat for the fauna and destroy the natural beauty of this country.

Sincerely

John Bisotti

Maysville