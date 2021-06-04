Do solar power plants create noise?

Dear editor,
Solar developers and those supporting them often claim that solar power plants create little if any noise and anyone who believes otherwise is misinformed.
Fleming Solar has the following statement on their website. ‘Solar inverters make noise but are located well within the project’s boundary, resulting in the sound becoming inaudible to neighbors.’ Noise can be defined as any ‘unpleasant or unwanted sound that is unintentionally added to a desired sound or environment’. In a quiet rural residential environment, natural sound levels are often 40dBA or less. Robert Rand INCE found that intrusive industrial noise resulted in widespread community complaints if it was 10dBA above background ambient sound. This means adding intrusive solar noise to a combined level of 50dBA is likely to be annoying. Rand also recommended that noise limits should be established at the property line in accordance with standard zoning practice.
AEUG Solar applied for a certificate to construct a 1,590-acre solar power plant in Fleming County. In response to a request from the Public Service Commission for further information, they provided a noise impact study conducted by SWCA Environmental Consultants. SWCA determined baseline natural sound at noise-sensitive areas (NSA) and established criteria to estimate an individual’s perception to increases in sound. The report states that 10dBA is perceived as a doubling of audible sound and 20dBA is a dramatic increase. They estimated the noise impact at neighboring NSA’s from operation of solar inverters, panel turning motors and transformers. Background sound was measured at 30.5dBA and background plus project noise was predicted to be around 54.5dBA (night and day average) The estimated increase in noise related to the project was 24 dBA. This is well above the 20dBA ‘dramatic increase’ threshold and totally at odds with claims that solar power plants do not produce noise. Rather than claim that the noise will not be annoying, AEUG states that 54.5dBA is below a 55dBA 1974 EPA industrial noise standard ‘which will not affect public health by interfering with speech or other activities.’
When not trying to claim that solar installations are silent, developers have equated the noise generated with agricultural equipment. They imply that tractors and harvesters make significant noise that nobody complains about. It’s true that farm machinery can be noisy but there are differences. Farm operations are intermittent and solar noise is continuous on sunny days. Think about dripping water on a person’s head. Ten drops have no effect, but a thousand drops are considered torture. The nature of the sound is also different. Solar inverters create a very high-pitched tonal noise which is particularly annoying.
The commissioned SWCA sound study demonstrated that project noise was predicted to be 24dBA above background sound. Given the fact that this represents a ‘dramatic increase’ in noise, it’s jaw-dropping that the PSC approved this application without requiring meaningful mitigation. Inverter noise can be reduced by adequate setbacks, sound muffling walls where needed or using more expensive, quieter inverters.
I used a calibrated sound level meter to record the background natural sounds in my backyard located in May’s Lick on a calm evening. The meter read 39-40dBA and you can hear the birds singing. I then played solar inverter noise recorded at Cypress Creek Solar in Virginia and increased the volume until it measured 50dBA – 10dBA above background sounds. The intrusive noise was both loud and its tone very annoying. If anyone would like to see the video they can contact me at the email address below and I will forward a link.
Owen Brown
May’s Lick