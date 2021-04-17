Some perspective, please

Dear editor,

The top half of the front page of today’s Ledger Independent (4/14/21) correctly deals with the present misadventures of the J&J vaccine. However some perspective is in order to elucidate the truth in objective reality.

No objection can be made to the fact that six people have been affected and one has died from clotting events after taking the vaccine as of 4/13; this is after 6.8 million doses were administered. So the chance of dying are less than one in a million maybe as little as one in six million. According to the CDC data, your chance of dying from lightning are one in 1/2 million or at least twice as likely as the J&J shot. Accordingly the paper would then have as the entirety of the front page the news of this danger. Absurdly far-fetched don’t you think.

I’m not writing this to criticize The Ledger Independent as this is news and is brandished everywhere as such. Frankly I love reading the paper and praise it for its non-biased reporting. What I’m pleading for is that logic would prevail and some objective perspective would show that the protective effects of the vaccine far, far outweigh the risks.

The J&J vaccine has been appropriately suspended while an investigation has been initiated. I have full confidence that the powers that be will determine the best response in accordance with the safety and welfare of the public. And you should be aware that the medical community now understands that the treatment for this adverse clotting event is very different from what is typically encountered so hopefully, a remedy should be much more attainable.

In this bizarre environment we find ourselves in where one “fact” determines a position on issues with byzantine complexity what is needed is breathing room for reflection, introspection and consideration of the variables. Were this the case knee-jerk reactions would be greatly diminished; perhaps we’d even have fewer jerks.

My hope is for the application of some common sense so we can live as in our pre-COVID days. As my great grandpappy used to tell me, “without that vaccine ain’t no normalcy coming back.” In truth, I never knew my great-grandfather but if I had I’m sure that’s what he would have said.

Sincerely,

Joe Traxel

Maysville