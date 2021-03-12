Discussion is diversionary tactic for solar power

Dear editor,
Solar power’s rapid adoption is because it is the least cost way to produce electricity.
Discussing battery storage, chemicals used in batteries, the Chinese Communist Party’s global ambitions, and fossil fuel phase-out mandates are merely diversionary topics used to avoid acknowledging solar power’s economic advantage.
Every kilowatt-hour produced by solar saves money versus a kilowatt-hour produced with fossil fuels. When solar power is unavailable, then more expensive fossil-fuel generated electricity can and will be used.
Inverters are the only pieces of equipment in the solar process that emits a sound. Their hum is minimal and cannot be heard from 500 feet away. These inverters are placed near the center of the panel array, not the edge and, therefore, are unlikely to be audible from outside the solar farm.
Traditional norms expect rural neighbors to accept each other’s right to make land-use choices that help support land ownership and the overall community. Housing built on road frontage and in subdivisions almost always results in reduced values for an adjacent farm property. It is disquieting when owners of these recently built houses remark on changes in property values and loss of “bucolic atmosphere.” Their very houses were the inception of the changes in our countryside.
In solar discussions an idealized pastoral life (bucolic atmosphere) is touted while disregarding what is needed to maintain land ownership. The loss of tobacco and dairy incomes demands alternative enterprises to support “bucolic life.”
Let’s review current alternatives to support our community and support rural land ownership.
The narrow, erratic margins in corn/soybeans push farmers to plant increasing acreage. Continuous cash grain rotations reduce the topsoil’s organic matter and accelerate soil erosion. Chemicals applied to row crop fields may contaminate our watersheds.
Recent dramatic swings in cattle and feed prices, along with livestock mortality, make operating a profitable grade cow-calf operation a daunting task. Animal waste, unless carefully managed, can infiltrate our groundwater. Livestock on wet sod creates soil erosion.
Solar farms can replace Kentucky’s lost dairy or tobacco revenue and help support land ownership. Solar farms improve our quality of life by reducing soil erosion and water pollution from animal waste and field chemicals. Solar farms can also provide a substantial revenue stream to support land ownership and help support community services. It is fairly normal for 100 acres in a solar farm to contribute $24,000 yearly to community taxing authorities. It is important to remember that solar farms do not require natural gas, city water, landfill capacity, rail, river or extensive roads.
I hope you will support Solar Farming as a viable alternative for our area. See marshallsolar.com for supporting sources.
Charles W. (Bill) Marshall
Maysville