Support open redistricting

Dear editor,

Acciona, a Spanish company, proposes building a 2,500 acre solar power plant south of Helena Road and east of US 68. Geronimo has signed up a further 1,200 acres in the Raymond Road area. Other developers are also interested.

Allowing many thousands of Mason and Fleming County acres to be covered by solar panels should not be something that is allowed without extended public discussion about the pros and cons of such a development. The bucolic nature of the area would be lost forever.

Wind and solar energy, backed up by grid scale battery storage, is being promoted as the baseload of the future. Fossil fuels are to be phased out as much as possible. This is the new green energy mantra and you will be hearing it repeated often. Minnesota has an ambitious goal of being emissions free by 2040. Supplying power to the state from a battery backup would cost $50 billion… for 1 minute. A lithium battery system storing just a few hours of power from a large solar power plant would cover a huge area and need refurbishing or replacement about every 10 years. Vanadium battery technology looks promising, but is still very expensive and limited in capacity. The world is not about to be powered by batteries anytime soon.

A vigorous expansion of renewable energy around the world would lead to an enormous increase in mining of needed minerals and chemical processing. Decommissioning just Acciona’s 250MW solar development would involve disposing of 600,000 panels at the end of their useful life. It would also require import dependencies and geopolitical risks. China controls 90 percent of cobalt refining and is on track to supply the world with 2/3 of its lithium batteries by 2030. Given the Chinese Communist Party’s global ambitions, the implications are disturbing. Replacing oil, gas and coal with wind, solar and batteries will take jobs and economic benefit away from our citizens and add them to the economies of other nations.

Solar facilities use inverters that produce significant noise. Residents adjoining a solar facility would need to be protected from annoying and unwanted machine sounds at their property lines. Background noise on a calm summer’s day in a rural area is around 30dBA . An intrusive noise 10dBA above that would be audible and trigger complaints (Robert Rand, INCE). Acciona proposes a 24 hour averaged limit of 50dBA. This means that peak inverter noise on a sunny day could be a lot higher than natural background noise. Think of your heart rate during a workout. The average might be 110 beats per minute but the maximum 165. Inverter noise can be mitigated by adequate setback and muffling walls. I think a 40dBA noise limit at the property line would be reasonable

Acciona’s proposed development setback from a property line is 50ft Having a sea of solar panels that close to a property would be very unsettling and decrease its value, if it could be sold at all. Studies have shown that the value of homes 580 ft from a solar power plant was reduced by 7 percent. A 50 ft setback from from a massive solar power plant would have a much greater negative impact. It would not be possible to predict how much until the plant was in place and boundary properties put up for sale. Anyone claiming otherwise is being disingenuous. Imagine looking at two properties for sale in a rural area. One is surrounded by fields and the other 2500 acres of solar panels. Which would you buy? A 500 ft setback and property value guarantee would help protect the rights of adjacent property owners.

Massive solar power plants covering many thousands of productive farmland acres, driven by tax breaks and government incentives, are about to start springing up all over Kentucky. Development on this scale needs to be properly regulated. It should not be allowed until such time that county officials and the citizens of Mason County can together arrive at an equitable consensus on necessary zoning, ordinances and policies.

Owen Brown

Maysville