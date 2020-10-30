Cartmell will focus on key issues

To the editor,
It is time for candidates to focus on the issues that affect our community.
Five key issues where leadership is needed are clean, but the candidates are not. These issues are poverty reduction, economic growth, community revitalization (not destruction), affordable housing, support for infrastructure, investment in youth and families, and all levels of government working together.
David Cartmell will address these issues. The action we take on Nov. 3 will have enormous consequences in the coming years. That is why I am voting for David Cartmell for Maysville City Commission.
Jeff Wylie
Maysville