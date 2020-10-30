Actions speak louder than words

Dear editor,

I know Jeff Brammer personally and professionally because I am a firefighter.

Jeff is very hardworking, likable, and frankly, very respectful. He is one of the easiest people to talk to that I have met in my life. He can go from discussing his history of firefighting to cracking a joke to discussing what’s going on in the city of Maysville.

I’m extremely interested in politics myself and have found myself asking Jeff multiple questions about his position as a city commissioner as well as his beliefs. I have other friends and acquaintances who have gone into politics somehow. The way they discuss their jobs and views versus how Jeff discusses his position is entirely different. Jeff is himself. He doesn’t suggest grand and expensive changes to be made for the city. He is concerned about the city maintaining its budget and encouraging the city to thrive.

Not only that but I was very impressed to discover that Jeff has not accepted one pay increase during his past couple of years as a commissioner. I feel like that action should speak volumes about what kind of person Jeff is. He doesn’t care about the money. He’s purely interested in what’s best for Maysville.

To be honest, Maysville is lucky to have someone like Jeff. I wish my city had someone like him!

Randolph Hust

Fort Thomas