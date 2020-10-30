A qualified candidate

Dear editor,

I no longer live in Maysville, but I felt the need to take the time and write a letter of support for my brother Jeff Brammer. He is my big brother, but I’m so proud of him and everything he has done!

He works harder than most people I know who have retired. He works hard with our brother Craig to ensure that the taxi cab stays open for the people of Maysville. He still teaches as a state fire instructor and he is a city commissioner!

He has felt the struggle that many others had felt when businesses were shut down due to COVID-19. Jeff still understands the struggle and frustrations of individuals within the city.

I’d also like to point out that when the commissioners discussed the July fireworks and opening of the swimming pool back during the summer, the hesitation was due to the concern for the safety of the public. No man single-handedly made these events happen. It was ultimately a decision made by all commissioners to move forward and proceed.

I digress, but the main point I would like to make is that my brother juggles his business and positions incredibly well and never letting one suffer for the other. Not only that, but he always has time for his family. I think the combination of all of these qualities makes him so qualified to continue as a commissioner.

Rita Brammer

Florida