Dear editor,
I’m not one to get into politics, but I think it’s worth stating that everyone should vote for my big brother Jeff Brammer! He is a great guy who wants nothing but the best for Maysville.
He is honest and full of integrity. No citizens of Maysville need to worry about Jeff being misleading or even lying. He states things as he sees them and speaks his mind. He does not worry about how the public will react to his opinions. This is why so many people love him. He does not have a political persona. He does not need big, fancy political signs to display to prove his worth. He is always himself.
Please vote for Jeff Brammer for someone who will keep Maysville first.
Sheila Sweet
Maysville