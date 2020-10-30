A Non-traditional Politician You Can Trust

Dear editor,

I am the proud daughter of Jeff Brammer, who is running for re-election as a city commissioner.

I have nothing but praise for him and the effort that he puts into the city. His 28 years of service as a firefighter and EMT provides him knowledge of departmental budgets, city employees’ needs, and a natural ability to speak with anyone.

Many that know him are fully aware of my father’s compassion and love for our city. He only ever wants what is best for our city, nothing unnecessary or excessive. It is evident from his previous work history that he is not any ordinary politician, which I find to be an indispensable quality to have. Due to this quality, he does not use the typical tactics of a politician. He does not ‘play’ to the public; he assesses the situation and makes logical, level-headed decisions not based on pure public opinion.

Additionally, he understands that nothing is done single-handedly with the commissioners; choices are made via agreement. Just one individual does not make decisions; it requires majority agreement or disagreement, which I believe is an imperative element that everyone who is voting should keep in mind.

Unfortunately, I no longer live in Maysville full-time; therefore, I cannot vote in this election. However, that has not stopped me from supporting my father as much as possible and aiding with campaigning. He has been a city commissioner for two years now, and his persistence and belief in our city’s potential has not wavered. Thus, I urge the public to re-elect my father as a commissioner.

Caitlin Brammer

Fort Thomas