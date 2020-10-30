Brammer leadership skills second to none

Dear editor,
Jeff Brammer has shown in many ways that he has the ability, desire and leadership skills to be re-elected as a City of Maysville Commissioner.
As a businessman, he works hard every day to provide an essential service to the citizens of Maysville. I speak with first-hand knowledge of his leadership abilities. His leadership skills at the Maysville Fire Department were second to none. He was always calm under pressure, he always took ideas from others and he always thought things through before making tough decisions. He can be counted on to continue to do the same for the citizens of Maysville.
I heard an ad the other day that stated Make Maysville Great Again. Jeff believes Maysville has always been great! With your support and vote he can continue to keep Maysville great!
Respectfully,
Eric Bach
Maysville