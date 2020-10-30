Dear editor,

It’s vital that we the citizens of Maysville, vote our values, so please join me and return Victor McKay back to the seat of Maysville City Commissioner.

Victor cares about the city of Maysville and brings notable long standing leadership skills in many areas that the concerned citizens of Maysville should trust to lead our great town for the years to come. McKay was recently named Director of the Mason County Health Department.

Victor is a family man, cares about all kids in the community, volunteers countless hours of service in the community, and is the man that is not afraid to make the right call on the hard decisions to make. Victor’s experience on several town and community boards include being a member of the Buffalo Trace Area Development District Area Transportation Committee, St. Patrick School Chair, Knights of Columbus Trustee, Member of the Moose Lodge and Fraternal Order of Eagles.

We should especially appreciate Victors thoughtful leadership. He seeks out new ideas and different perspectives, weighs the alternatives, considers possible outcomes and develops reasonable positions. Victor is approachable and engaged, and committed to governing well. 2020 has been a different time in all of our lives and we need a person with experience, leadership, and compassion for our city to move it forward in the coming years.

Victor McKay is the right choice to return to the seat of Maysville City Commissioner.

Mark Gallenstein

Maysville