Vote for the family favorite

Dear editor,

One of the main lessons that my husband Gerald and I have instilled in our children is that when you choose to do something, it is essential that you do it with passion. Whether it’s career goals, school, volunteering, etc.… When you choose to be passionate about something that you want to accomplish, no matter how hard the objective, the goal becomes that much easier to achieve.

As I hope most families get an opportunity to do, the McKays often sit around the table on a Friday or Saturday night spending an evening together. There are often stories to reminisce about, problems to debate and a little bit of sarcasm thrown into the conversation. I really enjoy election years because that is when I’m informed the most about our local political figures and their roles in this city. This is where my children were often witnesses to civic passion.

My “favorite brother-in-law, “Victor, (Sorry Pat, Mike, Leo, Joe, Dennis, Danny and Bernard) is a perfect example of a passionate person. He involves his whole heart and soul into his role as a city commissioner. He has heated debates on what, when, why and how the direction that this city should be going. He is able to ask the tough questions and make the tough decisions when needed. I did not grow up in a political family; but, that is one of the many positives that I gained when I married into this crazy family. Thank you, Victor, for showing Allison, William, Victoria and Lizzie how vital it is to be involved, to be passionate and to be strong leaders. There is a piece of you in each of them and for that I am thankful.

I respectfully ask you to vote for my “favorite brother-in-law,“ Victor McKay for Maysville City Commissioner. You too will be thankful that you made this choice.

Sincerely,

Your favorite sister-in-law,

Julie Key McKay

PS. Sorry Gayle, Sherry, Helen, Patsy, Paul, Laresa and Zach, You guys know I’m the favorite In-law!