Cartmell has experience, leadership skills

Letter to the editor,

Vote for long-time Mayor, David Cartmell, for Maysville City Commission.

This letter is in support of former long-time Maysville Mayor, David Cartmell, for Maysville City Commission.

I support David Cartmell because as Mayor and now as a candidate for commissioner he is not only well known and respected but also has the qualities needed in our city government.

I know of no one in our city with more experience in and knowledge of city government than David Cartmell!

As mayor he was well known for qualities that helped make him our outstanding mayor – honesty, integrity, truthfulness, intelligence, knowledge, patriotism, helpfulness, philanthropy and leadership.

Vote for Mayor David Cartmell for Maysville City Commission with the experience, honesty, vision and commitment to not only the continued growth and progress of our city but also for the well-being and support of all our citizens in their pursuit of happiness in our fair city. David Cartmell will be an outstanding city commissioner just as he was an outstanding mayor.

Dr. James Shires

President Emeritus,

Maysville Community College of the University of Kentucky

Col. U.S. Army, Retired