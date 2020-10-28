McKay is an advocate for the people

Dear editor and residents of the Maysville community,

I am writing this letter in support of Victor McKay who is running for re-election as Maysville City Commissioner.

In his current position as Maysville City Commissioner, Victor is known and respected as a vocal advocate for the people of Maysville. As a lifelong resident of Maysville, Victor knows well the opportunities and challenges faced by the residents of our beautiful river city. I often hear compliments about Victor’s work ethic, dedication to problem-solving, and love for his community. Victor is passionate about making Maysville a community where people really can build a life and a future.

Victor learned these qualities from our parents, Pat and Jane McKay. Our parents exemplified a devotion to hard work, faith and family, and Victor exhibits these same qualities in his personal and professional life. As his brother, I can attest to Victor’s love and concern for his family, friends and fellow community members. Victor always seems to find the time to listen to and engage with other people. This was true of Victor as a child and is definitely true of him today. I deeply admire my brother’s desire and willingness to give back to his community.

My family and I would sincerely appreciate your support for Victor McKay on or before Tuesday, Nov. 3. Please remember to exercise your right to vote.

Sincerely,

Dennis McKay

Morehead