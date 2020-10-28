Elect a proven leader

October 28, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent letters 0

Dear editor,

Infrastructure has been a major issue in the city of Maysville. We have $ 13 million in expenditures as evidence.

Why not elect someone who understands the unique challenges facing every neighborhood and who has thoughtful solutions? Whose knowledge of infrastructure gained by eight years serving on the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, bringing millions of dollars in loans and grants back to our region.

Please elect a proven leader. Please elect David Cartmell to city commission.

Nick Gallenstein

Maysville

Trending Recipes