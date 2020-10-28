Cartmell embodies spirit of Maysville

Dear editor,

We would be the first to say that Donald Trump is a flawed individual. He is brash, can be crude and is not politically correct many times. But,we believe we need someone at this point in our history that acts more like a real person and less like a politician. One who is not afraid to fight for what he believes in and for those Americans who have been ignored for far too long.

In the last four years, he has shown his love and respect for America and the workers who keep it going.

Before becoming President, he had spent his entire adult life creating jobs. He understood how government can get in the way of business. He used that knowledge in crafting policies that created a booming economy. Unemployment was at an all-time low. Black, Hispanic, and Women’s employment were at an all-time high with middle-class wages on the rise.

Then Covid-19 struck and disrupted our way of life and brought employment numbers down. But in typical Trump Fashion, he created a positive Trump Team and Optimist Approach. He believes in “We the People”. He knows we are not to let this or any adversity get us down. And today our employment numbers are growing and we are again moving in the right direction.

Trump has had the opportunity to replace two Supreme Court Justices and name another to be voted upon. These Justices and “Justice to be” have strong conservative leanings. They have shown their purpose is not to re-write laws from the bench but to interpret the Constitution as its framers intended.

Trump stands up for law enforcement and the military and has for years. He believes we are a country of laws and we all have seen recent evidence of the consequences when law enforcement is disrespected and weakened.

We are not just voting for trump, we are voting for:

Freedom of Speech

Freedom of Religion

Freedom to Own and Bear Arms and defend ourselves, our family and our

property

The Electoral College and our Republic

Law and Order and Respect for our Police and First Responders

The Military and their speedy return home when it is deemed safe

The continuation of improved Peace in the Middle East

Continued movement of Jobs coming back to America

In closing, when our niece was having her car worked on, the mechanic told her “I don’t want Trump to be my pastor, I’m not asking him to be my daddy, I just want him to be President”. We couldn’t agree more.

Vote for Donald Trump, because our collective way of life depends on it!

Ray and Annette Walters

May’s Lick