Cartmell embodies spirit of Maysville

October 28, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent letters 0

Dear editor,

David Cartmell embodies the spirit of Maysville. He has worked or volunteered with nearly every preeminent organization in the area.

He was a finalist for Kentucky State Middle School Volunteer of the Year for his tutoring efforts. He is committed to developing young leaders and increasing economic opportunity and stability in the city.

Under his leadership, Maysville won the Governor’s Cup for job creation and became one of the top 10 micropolitan areas in America twice! We need David Cartmell back on Maysville City Commission.

Fred Weisener

Maysville

