McKay has served community well

October 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent letters 0

Dear editor,

Victor McKay is my choice for City Commissioner. He has served our community well for many years in his capacity as City Commissioner over several terms, as a Career Counselor with the Kentucky Career Center, and now as the Director of the Buffalo Trace Health Department. He can often be seen working side by side with citizens at city wide clean-ups, the many festivals and fundraisers he participates in, at local sporting events and many other activities around the community.

I was Victor’s co-worker for nearly 3 years and had the opportunity of witnessing first-hand his dedication to helping others in any way possible. He does not hesitate to go above and beyond whatever is asked of him, and that which has not been asked of him as well. Kind and compassionate, Victor is everything one would value in a position of leadership. Always willing and ready to listen, lend a helping hand, and ready with a solution if possible.

I am proud to call Victor a friend, and proud to cast my vote for him in the upcoming election. I hope you’ll do the same.

Katrina Thornburg

Maysville

