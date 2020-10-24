Cartmell will serve the people’s interest

Dear editor,

To the Residents of Bracken, Fleming, Mason, and Robertson counties:

What a strange and wondrous road we’ve all been on since I made the announcement and filed to become your next State Representative serving the 70th House District just less than a year ago. I don’t believe anyone could have foreseen the tumultuous path the Coronavirus and COVID-19 would wreak on not only our world and country but also our Commonwealth and local communities. We have been through so much since that Friday, March 6 announcement that our neighboring Harrison County had the first positive case in Kentucky, yet we definitely know today that we have so far to go.

Not only has the worldwide pandemic changed and uprooted much of our lives and daily normal routines, but also it has extended the pronounced divisiveness that we see throughout much of the country, and unfortunately, on a local and state level. I’m not OK with that, I don’t want to be a part of that, and I am running for this office to change that!

Our rural roots in this 70th District are distinct and our backgrounds and experiences are very similar. We are a community of loving, sharing, and giving people who will drop what we are doing at a moment’s notice to help a neighbor in need. We are a region of hard work and determination, of farmers, laborers, entrepreneurs, and technical minds that can compete with anyone in this country and world. We are part of a Commonwealth that will rebuild these lost months with an ever more inspiring future. We are the parents and grandparents of the children that we fight for every day in our schools, our jobs, our churches, and our homes. We are all Americans, Kentuckians, and humans and we all will stand when united as one.

I am hopeful that most of you have been able to read or hear my positive messages throughout this campaign. One other part of normal political campaigning has been taken away from us too – going door to door to see our neighbors and friends, or those that we’ve not met before but will stand beside you when needed. This is truly an election that will go down in history as one of the most peculiar ever, while also being one of the most important to our region’s future. We’ve only had three people serve our District in 42 years, so this opportunity does not come along very often.

I’ve worked for over 20 years throughout this region promoting small businesses and entrepreneurship, economic development, and public service through my various roles as a business owner, volunteer, coach, and elected official. I’ve never done this for myself, and I feel thankful and blessed that many of my peers and colleagues have inspired and motivated me to be in this position to be your next State Representative. I am proud to be the nominee who can continue the legacies of the three Reps that I have worked with in my life – Pete Worthington, Mike Denham, and John Sims Jr. A vote for Craig Miller is a vote for a Pro-Life, Pro 2nd Amendment, Pro-Education, middle of the road, local public servant who you can reach out to every day.

I believe that I have the experience and background of working with numerous industries, both public and private officials, local, state, and federal governments, and the common sense and values to continue serving in the 70th House District. I didn’t just start working to promote our Buffalo Trace region in the past few months, I have been spreading our message for over 20 years.

I would like to thank everyone for this opportunity to campaign to be your next State Representative, I ask for your vote from now through Tuesday, Nov. 3, and I’ll leave you with one last comment to consider. I believe this particular election comes down to experience. Who has the experience, the background, the relationships, and the capabilities to better serve Bracken, Fleming, Mason, and Robertson Counties in Frankfort? And, who would be ready to serve you and all of the 70th District without reservation, without regards to political parties, on day one, Tuesday, Jan. 5 when the 2021 Kentucky General Assembly convenes? I believe that candidate is Craig Miller. Thank you!

Craig Miller