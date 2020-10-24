Cartmell will serve the people’s interest

October 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent letters 0

Dear editor,

I have known David Cartmell, candidate for City Commission, for years and have observed him in many different capacities. As Mayor, he saved the taxpayers of this city over $100,000 by paying for his own insurance, How many others could claim this?

I a time of rising water rates and garbage fees, shouldn’t we consider reducing the salaries of our elected officials?

David Cartmell has proven through hard work and dedication that the people’s interests will be served.

Vote for David Cartmell

David Begley

Maysville

