Cartmell supports local charities

October 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent letters 0

Dear editor,

As a voter, what appeals to me about David Cartmell is his level of civic engagement.

He has supported MCTC, the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace, Mason County Schools, the American Red Cross, and the senior citizens. He supports charitable efforts that improve civic life through his investment of time, energy and belief in helping others.

I urge you to vote for David Cartmell for Maysville City Commission.

Rebecca Church

Maysville

