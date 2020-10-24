City will benefit with Cartmell on commission

October 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent letters 0

To the editor:

David Cartmell led our city for over 20 years as mayor and had his hands in every major project across the city working behind the scene to make Maysville a better place for everyone. He is not a credit seeker, like many others, Even as a private citizen he has taken it upon himself to promote our town around Kentucky.

For years, he has served our pets by offering free straw for the winter. He has donated many dollars to the Humane Society and he facilitated the acquisition of a building, the sale of which will benefit the society for years to come.

Our city can only benefit under his stewardship on the Maysville City Commission.

Mark Jarvis

Maysville

