Cartmell will represent all

October 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent letters 0

Dear editor:

I know David Cartmell and,

1. I am impressed by his honesty, empathy and, most of all, by his kindness.

2. David has worked hard and will work hard to bring dynamic businesses/employers to Maysville. This, in turn, will keep our tax base solid and school systems strong. Plus, it will provide essential jobs to our families, friends, and neighbors.

3. David will be a positive, accessible, down to earth representative who will be diligent in responding to citizens’ concerns and needs.

If you want a commissioner who is thoughtful, fair, honest and open-minded, who will represent all constituents, not just a few, then vote for David Cartmell for City Commissioner.

Sincerely,

Kathleen “Kat” Conley

Maysville

