Lawrence will represent area best

October 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent letters 0

Dear editor

My fellow voters in the Kentucky 70th legislative district (Bracken, Fleming, Mason and Robertson counties) are faced with choosing a new representative this year with the retirement of current legislator John Sims Jr. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Representative Sims for his service to our district. Though sometimes we disagreed, I always found him accessible, open to suggestions and I admired the sacrifices he and his family made in service to us.

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on our local and state economy. Governor Andy Beshear’s heavy handed response has been to declare an emergency and install himself as legislator, judge, jury and executioner as his mandates (at least in his mind) carry the weight of law closing schools, churches, certain businesses and requiring those businesses allowed to stay open to enforce his mask mandates even though the increasing number of cases are proving his strategies are not working. 15 days to flatten the curve has morphed into eight months of no progress. Unfortunately, our governor is again proving the adage, “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

William Lawrence will vote with other responsible legislators to limit this and future governors’ authority to grant themselves unlimited emergency powers. This and developing a reasonable budget will be the most important agenda items for the upcoming sessions. William Lawrence will listen to our concerns and represent us best in Frankfort. I encourage everyone to join me and voting for William Lawrence.

Charlie Masters

Flemingsburg

Trending Recipes