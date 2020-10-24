Miller demonstrates gold standard for leadership

Dear editor,
It is a pleasure to endorse Craig Miller to be the next Kentucky State Representative of the 70th District serving Bracken, Fleming, Mason and Robertson counties. At a time when political candidates have become polarized and seem to have lost sight of the people they serve and issues affecting them, Craig Miller is the outlier. He is a proven bipartisan leader with extensive business and public service experience, combined with integrity, honesty, and a strong desire to help his constituents and community.
Craig Miller brings a real appreciation and strong desire to give back to his community and the people who helped shape him as a young man. After graduating from Transylvania University in Lexington, he chose to return to his hometown of Augusta to run the family lumber company business and raise his family with the same small-town values. Craig is a committed husband and father and not only cares deeply about the future of his three children, but also genuinely cares about the lives of all children and families.
As the son of a retired school teacher and husband of a school administrator, he understands the multitude of educational challenges schools face. He is a strong advocate for public education and has marched with public school teachers in Frankfort. Craig will continue to defend public education, advocate for school district funding, and protect teachers’ pensions. He understands our rural counties need to expand broadband and high-speed internet service for virtual education and for continued economic growth.
Craig currently services as the Augusta West Magistrate serving Bracken County Fiscal Court, Director of the National Lumber and Building Materials Dealers Association, member of the Kentucky Association for Economic Development, Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Association, Bracken County Cattlemen’s Association, past President of the Kentucky Building Materials Association and Chairman of the Bracken County Industrial Authority. As a community volunteer, he has devoted endless hours to Wald Baseball Park, Tom Browning’s Boys & Girls Club, Upward Sports, and Augusta College Echo Hall Associations, to name a few.
Craig Miller leads by example and has dedicated the past 20 years to serving his community and is the gold standard of community leaders. His commitment to work for all, extensive business and public service experience, and history of community involvement, make him the clear choice to serve Bracken, Fleming, Mason and Robertson counties. Join me in voting to elect Craig Miller as our next state representative!
Sincerely,
Lisa McCane, Superintendent
Augusta Independent School District